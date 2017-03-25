Who’s Kendrick Dissing On “The Heart Part 4”? Big Sean? Drake? … Donald Trump?

Via | HipHopDX

There are few artists on the scene who share Kendrick Lamar’s ability to send the world into meltdown, and that’s just what the Compton maestro did yesterday when he dropped “The Heart Part 4” out of (almost) nowhere.

The track banged, but a lot of the discussion in its aftermath has centered around who exactly Kendrick Lamar is firing shots at.

Two of the targets are pretty obvious, that is the popular political punching bags of Donald Trump and Russia:

“Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk

Tell ’em that God comin’

And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’”

But a lot of fans on Twitter seem to think that Kendrick reserved a few shots for his “Control” collaborator Big Sean. Kendrick had previously caused a lot of furor with his verse on the Big Sean track when he called out just about every rapper making music at the time. Now fans think that Kendrick has focused his sights specifically on Big Sean. The offending lyrics are:

