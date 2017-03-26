Tupac Will Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The late, great Tupac Shakur will be indicted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in an April 7th ceremony in Brooklyn. Rolling Stone has confirmed that Snoop Dogg will be the master of ceremonies, and that rumors have been floating that Snoop and Dr. Dre will perform a three-song musical tribute to Shakur including his hit “California Love.”

There are few better qualified to kick off one of Pac’s greatest posthumous honors. The two rappers collaborated on All Eyez on Me‘s “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” and Snoop has been credited for bringing him to Death Row. In a 2015 interview, Snoop said he first met Pac for the first time at a wrap party for the movie Poetic Justice, co-starring Janet Jackson. The two rappers bonded over a smoking session – eventually leading to Pac signing to Death Row Records.

The 2017 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also includes Pearl Jam, Yes, Joan Baez, Journey and Electric Light Orchestra. The ceremony takes place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 7th.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

