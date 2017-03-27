EXCLUSIVE: Tindley HS Boys Basketball Team Relive The Excitement Of Their First State Title [VIDEO]

Over the weekend, it was Championship Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, as various schools battles to win state titles. On Saturday, the Tindley Tigers, an Indianapolis charter school, made history as they battled and defeated Lafayette Central 51-49 to win their first ever state title.

Well on Monday, still feeling the excitement, they stopped by Hot 96.3 studio to chat with Posterchild J1, about their amazing victory, plans moving forward and even some of their favorite pre-game songs.

Watch the full video above!