Fetty Wap Robbed And Caught In A Shootout

This is a mess. Over the weekend Fetty Wap got robbed and was involved in a shootout that left 3 people wounded.

Sources close to the situation tell us Fetty had a chain and cash snatched while he was in Paterson, NJ. Law enforcement sources tell us cops were dispatched to Montclair Ave and Paxton Street around 5 AM over a fight with shots fired. Sure enough, they located 2 guys nearby with gunshot wounds — 1 was shot in the leg and another in his torso.

A 3rd man thought to be involved checked himself into Hackensack Medical Center soon after. Fetty is not one of the victims. READ MORE

