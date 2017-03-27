August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’

August Alsina is setting the record straight after Trey Songz went on The Breakfast Club and opened up about their R&B beef.

While explaining that he’d rather not fight people (not even August, who he says “was talking crazy a couple years ago”), Trigga quipped that he “got hands,” adding “it don’t prove nothing to beat nobody up.”

Of course, August didn’t take too kindly to Trey’s comments. He responded on Instagram, claiming he already offered Trey “several fades years ago,” adding he will “still gladly beat his goofy ass.” See below:

Trey’s response? He hopped in the comment section of August’s photo with crying laughing emojis. He also posted this:

