Men’s Health: Know Your Status…

A rising problem in the urban community is status and not social but sexual… Getting yourself tested is extremely important. The rise of HIV and Aides rates are through the roof. Protecting yourself and your partner should be number one when starting a sexual relationship with anyone.

If your partner is not willing to get tested run!!

For more information on testing centers near you https://www.prometric.com/en-us/for-test-takers/prepare-for-test-day/frequently-asked-questions/pages/locate-a-test-center.aspx

Also On Hot 96.3: