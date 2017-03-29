What's Hot
Trey Songz Talks Making Sexy Videos & Reality TV With Paris Nicole

indyhiphop Staff
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…


iPower’s Paris Nicole sat down with hometown favorite, Trey Songz for a very special meet and greet with fans. Lucky winners got a chance to get up close and personal with the R&B crooner at a “secret location” in downtown Richmond.

A man of many talents, Songz directed the videos for his latest album. Including, the seductive images for his latest release, “Animal.”

Trey Songz – “Animal”


When asked about “punking” fans with his highly publicized reality show rumor — or marketing ploy, he notes, “People [are] always worried about who I’m with, or who I like, or my love interest, or what kind of girls I like. I just played on… things they already want to know.”

Sorry, Reality TV fans if Songz does decide to eventually do a reality show there won’t be any tea in it. Find out why and where the singer goes once a month in the interview above!

Special Meet & Greet With Trey Songz! [PHOTOS]

Special Meet & Greet With Trey Songz! [PHOTOS]

Special Meet & Greet With Trey Songz! [PHOTOS]

