Trey Songz Talks Making Sexy Videos & Reality TV With Paris Nicole

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
1. Trey Songz Gets Finer With TimeSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Eating Cereal…Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Looking Good Working OutSource:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Just Staring Into The CameraSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Laughing At Nothing…Source:Instagram 5 of 17
6. Just Standing AroundSource:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Pouring Liquor On Labor DaySource:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Making Love Faces In The CarSource:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Gazing Off Into The DistanceSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Sitting On A Bike Instead Of Riding ItSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Hiding Behind His ArmSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. Chilling With His PupSource:Instagram 12 of 17
13. In The BathingSource:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Taking Us On A RollercoasterSource:Instagram 14 of 17
15. Thirst Trapping For The GawdsSource:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Fully Clothed…Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17. Just Smiling…Source:Instagram 17 of 17
iPower’s Paris Nicole sat down with hometown favorite, Trey Songz for a very special meet and greet with fans. Lucky winners got a chance to get up close and personal with the R&B crooner at a “secret location” in downtown Richmond.
A man of many talents, Songz directed the videos for his latest album. Including, the seductive images for his latest release, “Animal.”
Trey Songz – “Animal”
When asked about “punking” fans with his highly publicized reality show rumor — or marketing ploy, he notes, “People [are] always worried about who I’m with, or who I like, or my love interest, or what kind of girls I like. I just played on… things they already want to know.”
Sorry, Reality TV fans if Songz does decide to eventually do a reality show there won’t be any tea in it. Find out why and where the singer goes once a month in the interview above!
Special Meet & Greet With Trey Songz! [PHOTOS]
1. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 1 of 40
2. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 2 of 40
3. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 3 of 40
4. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 4 of 40
5. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 5 of 40
6. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 6 of 40
7. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 7 of 40
8. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 8 of 40
9. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 9 of 40
10. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 10 of 40
11. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 11 of 40
12. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 12 of 40
13. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 13 of 40
14. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 14 of 40
15. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 15 of 40
16. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 16 of 40
17. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 17 of 40
18. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 18 of 40
19. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 19 of 40
20. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 20 of 40
21. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 21 of 40
22. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 22 of 40
23. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 23 of 40
24. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 24 of 40
25. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 25 of 40
26. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 26 of 40
27. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 27 of 40
28. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 28 of 40
29. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 29 of 40
30. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 30 of 40
31. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 31 of 40
32. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 32 of 40
33. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 33 of 40
34. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 34 of 40
35. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 35 of 40
36. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 36 of 40
37. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 37 of 40
38. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 38 of 40
39. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 39 of 40
40. Trey Songz Meet & GreetSource:courtesy of Radio One Richmond 40 of 40
