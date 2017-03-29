Trey Songz Talks Making Sexy Videos & Reality TV With Paris Nicole

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

iPower’s Paris Nicole sat down with hometown favorite, Trey Songz for a very special meet and greet with fans. Lucky winners got a chance to get up close and personal with the R&B crooner at a “secret location” in downtown

A man of many talents, Songz directed the videos for his latest album. Including, the seductive images for his latest release, “Animal.”

Trey Songz – “Animal”



When asked about “punking” fans with his highly publicized reality show rumor — or marketing ploy, he notes, “People [are] always worried about who I’m with, or who I like, or my love interest, or what kind of girls I like. I just played on… things they already want to know.”

Sorry, Reality TV fans if Songz does decide to eventually do a reality show there won’t be any tea in it. Find out why and where the singer goes once a month in the interview above!

