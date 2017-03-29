Remy Who? Nicki Minaj Makes An Epic Career Move

2017 may have started off a little shaky for Nicki Minaj, with her split from Meek Mill and hip hop beef with Remy Ma — but the Barb is still out here securing her bag.

According to Vogue, the “No Frauds” rapper has inked a modeling contract with Wilhelmina International, Inc., joining the agency’s celebrity division. The famous modeling agency, which includes artists like Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato, celebrated their new model on Instagram with a stunning black and white photo of Minaj and a quote from her that said, “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.”

Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann said in the official release, “We’re thrilled to work alongside Nicki Minaj and her team. She is a style pioneer and icon.” Nicki also boasted about her new gig on Instagram by reposting the agency’s photo, with the caption, “Oh yea. That too. thank you #Vogue for breaking this story. Honored to be @wilhelminamodels”

Things are certainly looking up for Minaj who fans counted out after for allegedly getting #ShETHERED by Remy Ma. Just last week, it was announced she had surpassed Aretha Franklin for the most Hot 100 songs by a female artist in the chart’s history.

Major bag alert, Nicki.