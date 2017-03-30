Blac Chyna Calls Tyga A “B*tch!” Goes In For Not Paying Child Support

Via | HipHopDX

SNAPCHAT – In a profanity-ridden Snapchat rant, Blac Chyna went off on baby daddy Tyga for allegedly slacking on the child support payments, according to US Magazine. The former couple had a son, King Cairo Stevenson, in 2012 and since then, it’s been nothing but a bumpy road for Tyga, who seems to be swimming in consistent legal troubles. Chyna, however, has clearly run out of patience.

“It’s funny now to me,” Chyna wrote. “But when Tyga and side nigga kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol And 2 grind from the dirt !!!!! No child support! Nigga is like hoes! So imma treat u like that!”

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: