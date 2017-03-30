Hip-Hop Spot: Is Kendrick Lamar Throwing Shots At Drake In New Song? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



Just a few days after Drake‘s “More Life” album dropped, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a new song “The Heart Part 4.” The song is reportedly a spontaneous move by Kendrick, and is not a part of his upcoming album.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On the song, he is clearly taking shots at somebody, and it sounds like it’s Drake. But are we jumping to conclusions? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Your browser does not support iframes.

RELATED: Why Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Performance Will Go Down In History [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Should Kendrick Lamar Be The Voice Of His Generation? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Drake’s “More Life” Album Helped Him Break Major Records [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Drake’s Opening Act Going To Ruin His Tour? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On Hot 96.3: