Kendrick Lamar drops a new music video called ‘Humble,’ crashing the internet a second time in the past week. After hinting at a new album, ‘IV,’ Kendrick gave us ‘The Heart Part 4’ for all to stream last week. Now he drops a new song in visual form. Check out the video for ‘Humble’ below:

Kendrick x Humble x Tidal A post shared by TIDAL (@tidal) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Check out last weeks drop where he hints at the new album dropping April 7th… are you ready for it?

