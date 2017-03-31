UberBae: Driver Learns Boyfriend Is Cheating When She Takes Another Woman To His House

First it was #HurtBae and now we have a new Bae that will we most likely never ever forget.

Her name is #UberBae and she’s an Uber driver/auditor who claims that she found out her man was cheating on her when she ended up randomly driving a woman to his house. Using the handle @Msixelaa, she took to Twitter to tell her side of this insane story that has since gone viral:

So I drive for uber why I just pick this girl up and drop her off to a dick appointment and the dick appointment was my mans house 🙃 — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

My man told me he was going to ny to see his mom she's in the hospital he had luggage packed an everything I stayed with him the night befor — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

We parted ways earlier this morning from his apartment he got in his car I got in mine he drove off like he was going to the airport — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Then she picked up a woman and the shenanigans began:

Her boyfriend and shes so excited She hasn't seen him in forever blah blah blah I'm relating I'm like yeah my man just left out of town — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

She was playing music about love that was relating to my dam man the whole time and my dum ass in the car like yasssssss pic.twitter.com/EmJXzJ3ami — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Anyways fast forward to us pulling up to the gate at the apartment complex I'm like my boyfriend lives out here — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

She's getting the apartment building number while I'm saying this via txt I drive to the gate that's open even though it's a exit — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

my stomach starts to drop as we get closer to a familiar building and I see his car outside at this point I'm like pic.twitter.com/c2umQeYxco — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Then…

His dum ass couldn't eat me to the door before I started beating his ass he was gone leave her outside with me too lol sad — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

As I'm hitting him I guess the nurturing women ig her decided to protect "our mAn" and she tries HITS me BITTTTTTTTTCCHHHH — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

in the seat as I'm getting in the car she charged at me again couldn't get to me she kicks my car this nigga yelling telling me to leave — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

bitch not even knowing her luggage still in the car 😫 she willing to wear the same outfit for god knows how long to protect her man — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

At the point where shit hits me my anger became towards her she don't even know what's going on so I turn on her — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

After the drama ensued a bit longer, the driver bounced only to realize that the passenger’s luggage was still in her car!

I should call platos closet for some of this stuff I'd probably get more then that dam fare — Msixelaa (@Msixelaa) March 27, 2017

Well alrighty then!

#UberBae recently sat down with Complex to shed some light on why she went to Twitter to talk about her ordeal.

“It’s the only place to vent where people can make a joke out of a serious situation to kinda make you at ease. I just didn’t expect so many people to go crazy,” she stressed.

And while some might doubt the validity of the story, she swears that’s everything she said happened, actually happened.

“This is one hundred percent real. One hundred percent. I guess people thought it was fake because they’re like, “How don’t you know your man’s address?” It’s an apartment complex address, not the apartment number. I just believe it was like, fate, and God trying to tell me to finally leave him alone.”

And she also wants everyone to know that she is now single.

Good for you girl!

SOURCE: Twitter; Complex

