Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation To Chicago Public Schools

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – Chance The Rapper announced early Friday (March 31) that he was holding a second press conference for Chicago Public Schools at Paul Robeson High School, which follows the one previously held at Westcott Elementary where he generously donated $1 million to CPS. This time around, the press conference was once again streamed live on his Instagram and ended with another donation to the tune of $2.2 million.

Among those who helped secure the funds were the Chicago Bulls (who matched Chance’s $1 million), Kanye West’s manager Scooter Braun and comedian Hannibal Buress. In light of President Trump’s proposed massive budget cuts for the arts, humanities and public media, Lil Chano also unveiled the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, which he said “will bring arts programs and materials to schools.”

