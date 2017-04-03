Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Why Did 50 Cent Drop Out Off Chris Brown’s Tour? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Chris Brown‘s Party Tour is set to be star-studded, featuring acts such as Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G. Another name on that list was supposed to be 50 Cent, but the rapper dropped out of the lineup, saying it “wasn’t handled correctly,” and that he was still tied up on a film set. [/caption]

With all of that, it seems to just come down to scheduling, not shade, that made 50 withdraw from the Party. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

