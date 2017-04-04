Bye Drake…Jennifer Lopez Has A New Man!

Sorry Drake but J.Lo is already on to the next one! She has finally confirmed that she is dating former baseball star Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been trying to keep their love life under wraps, but we already knew what was up! As if you guys needed a confirmation, Alex Rodriguez made he and JLo #BaeWatch official during his visit to The View when he told the ladies he had a “new lady-boo!”

“It’s obvious, we’ve been having a good time,” he said. “We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and also an incredible mother.” READ MORE

