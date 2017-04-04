WOW!: Suge Knight Reveals Tupac’s Killers; Claims He Was The Intended Target

There has been yet another crazy twist in this Suge Knight saga. He is now finally revealing the people who were behind the murder of Tupac Shakur…and he says he was the intended target!

Suge Knight‘s lawyer says in an affidavit that Suge knows who killed the West Coast rap icon and that it was, in fact, Suge himself who was the intended target of the hit.

The rap mogul made the claims through lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper and said that his ex-wife Sharitha and Death Row Records security chief Reggie Wright Jr. were behind the infamous drive-by shooting, WENN reports. Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 riding in the passenger seat of a BMW that Knight was driving after they attended a Mike Tyson boxing match. He died six days later.

The story is told in the documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle For Compton, which was released on DVD earlier this year. When Knight found out about the project, he reportedly sent out private investigators to find how the filmmakers knew what happened that fateful night.

“He admitted to Culpepper that the theories in the movie were true,” a source said.

The theory says that Sharitha and Wright conspired to take out Knight to take over Death Row. It’s not a new theory, though. A similar chain of events was put forth in the book Tupac 187: The Red Knight, which was co-written by former LAPD detective Russell Poole and the same people behind the Battle For Compton film, Michael Douglas Carlin and Richard Bond.

“Culpepper told Carlin individually that not only did Knight confirm the events as portrayed in Compton, which portray Knight was the intended target and Shakur as collateral damage, as true, but also goes on to allege that these 1996 events may have been the first in a history of attempts on Knight’s life, culminating in the recent attempted killing of Knight at the 1OAK Club in Los Angeles, where Knight was shot six times,” a film spokesperson explained.

Wright Jr. has commented on the shooting before, and has denied any involvement. READ MORE

Also On Hot 96.3: