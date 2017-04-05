Twitter Went Crazy After DMX Asked For “Trap Beats”

Via | HipHopDX

In the grand scheme of things, there are very few rappers who could make Hip Hop music with the same energy and aggression as DMX.

X’s style is close to being unique in the mainstream, so when Twitter got wind that the New York icon was “Looking for trap beats,” they were not ready to accept this change in direction.

DMX had taken to Twitter to post the request, and judging by the level of backlash he received, you might think he had asked somebody to give him their pet dog to throw off a building.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: