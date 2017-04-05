Rick Ross Avoids Jail Time In Kidnapping Case

Rick Ross has gotten lucky and ditched jail time on a recent kidnapping case.

On Tuesday (April 4th), Rick Ross and Maybach Music founder and his bodyguard Nadrian Lateef James pleaded no contest to misdemeanor kidnapping and assault charges. They were accused of pistol whipping two employees at Ross’ palatial estate in Fayetteville in 2015. As reported, the pair were arrested in June 2015 after allegedly assaulting two service workers who threw a party at Ross’ Fayetteville mansion without his permission. The two men allegedly took the victims into the guest house on the property and attacked them.

They both were sentenced to five years probation. They pleaded no contest to three counts of pointing a pistol at another person. Ross also pleaded no contest to a marijuana possession charge and James to driving without a license.

As part of their probation, the two cannot have drugs, alcohol, or contact with the victims. A search clause and anger management classes are also included in their probation. See a clip of Ross speaking after his court appearance below.

Rick Ross speaks with reporters after avoiding #jail time from a case where he was accused of kidnapping & pistol whipping 2 employees. More deets on #TheJasmineBRAND.com A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Also On Hot 96.3: