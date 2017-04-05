Gucci Mane Ordered To Pay Woman He Pushed Out Moving Car in Lawsuit

The woman who won nearly a $60,000 judgment against Gucci Mane for pushing her out of his Hummer is still seeking justice for the crime, according to Bossip. The site reports,

Diana Graham recently got a court order commanding the Sheriff to force Gucci Mane to pay up. If the rapper continues to refuse, the Sheriff has the right to seize his property, cars and bank accounts because he never paid the five-year-old debt. Graham said she was injured when Gucci Mane shoved her out of his moving vehicle in 2011 after she refused to go to a hotel with him. She said that the rapper approached her at a local mall and asked her to go to breakfast with him. She agreed, but when he tried to go to his hotel instead, she refused, and he booted her out of the moving vehicle. A judge found Gucci Mane guilty on a slew of charges, and sentenced him to six months in prison.

Graham then filed a civil suit against the “Ice Cream” rapper, saying his actions caused her emotional distress, lost wages and mental anguish. A judge agreed, and in 2012 slapped Gucci with a judgment for $58,161.24 after he blew off responding to the case. But the rapper never paid up, and on Feb. 24, a judge issued a “Writ of Fieri Facias” against Gucci, ordering the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department to go after him and get the debt paid.