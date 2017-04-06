Working Out For A Better Life

Black men have the highest obesity rate among any other race and its only getting worse. Studies have shown 38% of the black male population is overweight. This fact is one reason black males are more likely to experience a heart attack or other illnesses in their lifetime. The new generation is more health conscience (mainly for superficial reasons) which will hopefully decrease that number in the future.

African American community is not as health aware as other races and it shows in our health. We hope to change that by giving the community tools and tips on how to make simple changes that could have a great impact on their lives. For more info check out https://bmia.wordpress.com/health-fitness/

