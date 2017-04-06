Here’s How Kendall Jenner Reportedly Reacted To The Pepsi Backlash

Kendall Jenner is reportedly “devastated” after getting dragged for her Pepsi commercial.

The whole world watched as the corporation released a protest-themed ad gone terribly wrong on Tuesday. Starring Kendall, the ad followed her as she ditched a photo shoot and joined a fake protest, where the demonstrators were attractive, break-dancing, and not at all upset by the real-life death at the hands of police. The ending — where Kendall makes it to the extremely calm front line of the protest and hands an officer a can of Pepsi, at which point everyone cheers — was especially offensive.

Soon after Kendall and her mom tweeted out the link to the commercial, viewers accused the ad of trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement and being tone deaf. Pepsi quickly pulled the ad, admitted they “missed the mark,” and apologized, both generally and more specifically to Kendall. Now, new reports say Kendall is really upset over the whole ordeal.

A source told ET Online: “This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with. Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face.” The source continued, “This is not a career breaker for her.”

While the source doesn’t think the commercial will be a deal-breaker for the model, they admit Pepsi did a poor job at trying to project its “global message of unity.” The source adds that as a part of her contract, Kendall cannot comment on the issue without Pepsi’s permission. “The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone,” the source tells the site. “But they shouldn’t have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this.” The source also adds, “Kendall relied on Pepsi to do their due diligence and trusted that it would tasteful.”

