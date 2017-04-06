This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob Kardashian’s Engagement Ring

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s relationship is always in flux. From custody fights, to Snapchat rants, to reports of the couple working things out, it seems like their ups and downs never end. Well, it appears the couple is finally done! Finished! Complete! Supposedly…

A year after Rob Kardashian proposed to Blac Chyna, Chyna was spotted leaving TAO Hollywood without her engagement ring this past Tuesday. The 28-year-old model has been seen without her ring before, but according to E!, Chyna has finally returned the rock back to Rob.

A source told E!, “Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged…in fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month…Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding.”

The source assured that the two alleged exes are still trying to work things out for their 4-month-old daughter Dream. “They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream,” claims the source. “There’s no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven’t fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it.”The “amicable” behavior seems to be proven with a Snapchat Chyna posted this past Saturday of the couple PDA-ing .We’ll see what happens now that the ring is supposedly returned. We could be on this roller coaster ride for a long time.

Also On Hot 96.3: