LAST NIGHT THE PACERS BEAT THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS 104-809. PAUL GAUL HAD 23 POINTS AND 10 REBOUNDS. JEFF TEAGUE SCORED 15 POINTS AND HAD 7 ASSIST. THE PACERS ALSO HAD YET ANOTHER STRONG PERFORMANCE FROM LANCE STEPHENSON, HE SCORED 9 POINTS WHILE HANDING OUT 5 ASSISTS. PACERS HAVE JUST THREE MORE GAMES REMAINING FOR THE REGULAR SEASON.

NEXT UP, PACERS HEAD TO ORLANDO ON SATURDAY.

