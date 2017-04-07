Rickey Smiley Morning Show
David & Tamela Mann On Being Married & Best Friends [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

indyhiphop Staff
David and Tamela Mann were chatting with Rickey Smiley about their show’s all new season, and what they hope for viewers to gain while they watch. David also breaks down exactly why their marriage works, saying “I just happen to be married to my best friend.”

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

