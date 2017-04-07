YFN Lucci Explains Why Nut Meant So Much To Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

YFN Lucci talks with Headkrack about the release of his third project, “Long Live Nut,” what the “YFN” stands for, and what the story has been of his journey has been to this moment in his career. He also talks about growing up and going to school in Atlanta.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, YFN discusses Nut, the inspiration for his new project, a fan that had a huge impact on him that passed away just after the release of his first mixtape. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: YFN Lucci Explains Why He’s Determined To Be “Definition Of Unstoppable” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]