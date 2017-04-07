YFN Lucci Explains Why Nut Meant So Much To Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

YFN Lucci talks with Headkrack about the release of his third project, “Long Live Nut,” what the “YFN” stands for, and what the story has been of his journey has been to this moment in his career. He also talks about growing up and going to school in Atlanta.
Plus, YFN discusses Nut, the inspiration for his new project, a fan that had a huge impact on him that passed away just after the release of his first mixtape. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
