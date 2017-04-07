Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Can We Make Troy Ave Great Again? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Troy Ave has had some trouble being accepted since he compared himself to Tupac. He also made a comment that was seen as disrespectful while he was beefing with Joey Badass that people have counted against him.

But Headkrack thinks that time is up for punishing the rapper, and we should just let the man live his life and earn some wins. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

