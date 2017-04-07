Hip-Hop Spot: Can We Make Troy Ave Great Again? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Troy Ave has had some trouble being accepted since he compared himself to Tupac. He also made a comment that was seen as disrespectful while he was beefing with Joey Badass that people have counted against him.
But Headkrack thinks that time is up for punishing the rapper, and we should just let the man live his life and earn some wins. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
10 Outrageous Things Troy Ave Said During His Breakfast Club Interview
1. “What have I done? I saved a whole generation of people from being drug addicts, and turning up, & wearing tight pants.”Source:GettyImages 1 of 10
2. “I’m the one who put it out there that you can’t mix & match brands. I put that out there.”Source:GettyImages 2 of 10
3. “For someone to try to tear me down, or slander me is like…it’s like modern-day slavery….”Source:GettyImages 3 of 10
4. “I only want to make $5 million dollars. $5 million, I’ma be rich forever.”Source:GettyImages 4 of 10
5. “What’s 1000 x 5? What 500,000? 50,000?”Source:GettyImages 5 of 10
6. “I’m like Jackie Robinson with a racist fan. Or like Michael Jordan when he’s seen putting his hand up and someone in the crowd is like ‘hey, f*ck you!'”Source:GettyImages 6 of 10
7. “I just came from Miami…my life is getting crazy!”Source:GettyImages 7 of 10
8. “These aren’t regular sneakers. These are the high top Air Force 1s, they’re a little more money than the low top. I wouldn’t do the low top. You feel me?”Source:GettyImages 8 of 10
9. “I got 11,000 in my pocket, but I don’t care cause I’m focused.”Source:GettyImages 9 of 10
10. “When I see him [Manolo Rose], I’ll probably give him a wedgie or slam him or some shit.”Source:GettyImages 10 of 10
