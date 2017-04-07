Gary’s Tea: Did Mariah Carey Start “Idol” Beef With Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj were judges on American Idol, the tension between them was clear both on-screen, and off-screen in the news that leaked to the media. Now, someone who was in a prominent position behind-the-scenes during that time has spoken out, saying that Mariah is the one who was responsible for all the fights.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

