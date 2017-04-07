Memphitz Gets Offered A Plea Deal In Armed Robbery Case

Memphitz has been keeping a low profile since his divorce from reality star, Toya Wright, last year— but he made a resurgence following his arrest last month.

The producer is reportedly contemplating a plea deal to put an end to his armed robbery case, but it involves major prison time. Bossip reports that a Fulton County District Attorney has offered Memphitz ten years in jail and 15 years of probation in exchange for pleading guilty to a slew of charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. As you may recall, police arrested the reality star in 2015 after he allegedly pulled a gun on a car wash employee and accused the man of stealing marijuana out of his jeep.

However, if he takes his chances and goes to trial in the case, he’ll face a maximum of 20 years for just the armed robbery charge. Memphitz will have to accept or reject the plea at a hearing later this month.