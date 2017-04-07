It’s Official! Here’s When Kendrick Lamar’s Album Will Drop

King Kendrick let folks know “Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all sh*t together” on his track “The Heart Part 4.” Well, it’s the seventh and fans are finally getting crucial information — a release date for the album.

Kendrick Lamar’s new LP has just become available for pre-order on iTunes and officially drops on April 14.

The project does not yet have an album cover, and the tracks listed do not have a title. The only track people can look forward to is “Humble,” a song that has garnered much praise as well as criticism. Even the project itself is merely listed as ALBUM on the iTunes page.

Lamar originally hinted at an album release when he dropped “The Heart Part 4” over two weeks ago. However, it seems the track — with bars rumored to be aimed at competitors such as Big Sean and Drake — will not be on this upcoming release.

Producers and artists who are involved include James Blake, The Alchemist, Mike WiLL Made It, DJ Dahi, Cardo, 9th Wonder, and more. You can see the track-by-track contributors below, or pre-order the project for yourself.

Track 1: D. Tannenbaum and Anthony Tiffith

Track 2: Mike WiLL Made-It

Track 3: Sounwave, DJ Dahi, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 4: Sounwave, James Blake, and Richie Riera

Track 5: Sounwave

Track 6: DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Anthony Tiffith, and Terrace Martin

Track 7: The Internet’s Steve Lacy, Anna Wise, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 8: Mike WiLL Made-It

Track 9: DJ Dahi, Mark Spears, and BadBadNotGood

Track 10: Zacari Pacaldo, Teddy Walton, Sounwave, Greg Kurstin, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 11: Mike WiLL Made-It, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Anthony Tiffith, and U2

Track 12: The Alchemist

Track 13: Richie Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, D. Tannenbaum, Anthony Tiffith, and Cardo

Track 14: 9th Wonder

Looks like King Kendrick will not disappoint!

