Tupac Officially Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame By Snoop Dogg

BROOKLYN, NY – Tupac is officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as he was inducted posthumously last night (April 7) at the ceremony held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Snoop Dogg handled the honor as he reflected on his friendship with the West Coast icon. From their first meeting to the day Tupac died, The Doggfather expressed the importance of remembering his humanity.

“While many remember him now as some kind of thugged out superhero, Tupac really was only good and he represented through his music like no one before,” he said, according to a transcript from Rolling Stone. “It’s the fact that he never shied away from it. He wore it like a badge of honor. With an unapologetic voice, Pac embraced those contradictions that proved we ain’t just a character out of someone else’s story book. To be human is to be many things at once. Strong and bold. Hard headed and intellectual. Courageous and afraid. Loving and vengeful. Revolutionary and – oh, yeah I’m getting fucked up.”

