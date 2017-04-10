Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ludacris Talks About Driving A Tank Provided By The U.S. Government [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


Ludacris talks with Headkrack about his experience doing his fifth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, “The Fate of the Furious.” He explains how they have been able to keep the franchise going strong by focusing on the team putting things together behind the scenes, and feedback from the fans. He talks about his new single, “Vitamin D,” and how hard it was to get Sisqo‘s “The Thong Song” cleared as a sample for it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ludacris explains the goals that he still has as an actor, versus everything he has accomplished with music. Plus, he talks about driving a tank provided by the government for “Fate of the Furious,” and the first car he ever had, which he still drives to this day! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Ludacris Gives Details About His Role On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ludacris Just Made Sisqó Proud With “Vitamin D” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Comes Clean About Her Past With Ludacris [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ludacris 10th #LudaDayWeekend In Atlanta

25 photos Launch gallery

Ludacris 10th #LudaDayWeekend In Atlanta

Continue reading Ludacris 10th #LudaDayWeekend In Atlanta

Ludacris 10th #LudaDayWeekend In Atlanta

Fast & Furious , Government , Headkrack , Ludacris , Sisqo , tank , the fate and the furious , the thong song , vitamin d

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos