Take That! Actor Who Jacked Puff Daddy Role in “All Eyez On Me” Biopic Cast on Accident [VIDEO]

1. While at a hotel with his ex-wife, Keisha Morris, the room they were in caught fire. Reportedly, “Tupac was disappointed in her and told her he couldn’t trust her because she didn’t stay with him to fight the fire.”
2. Tupac bought Biggie Smalls his first Rolex.
3. His mom originally named him Lesane Parish Crooks.
4. Tupac’s mom, Afeni Shakur, was a Black Panther, in jail on bombing charges at the time of her pregnancy with the rapper.
5. Tupac was homeless when he first moved to California, living in different shelters for approximately two years.
6. Tupac was a really big fan of actor Jim Carrey.
7. Though Tupac is known for representing the West Coast, he was actually born on the East side of Harlem.
8. Tupac once cried after talking to Maya Angelou on the set of “Poetic Justice.”
9. When marrying Keisha Morris, the priest got to the part where he states “with all your worldly possessions…” Tupac interrupted, letting the priest know: “Well, Keisha can’t have my pool table or my big screen TV.”
10. During an altercation in 1993, Tupac shot two policemen – one in the leg and the other in the butt. Charges against the rapper were later dropped.
11. Tupac and Fredo Starr met at the premiere of “Sunset Park.”
12. Mike Dyson says that during Tupac’s final hours on Earth, “Vincent” by Don Maclean was played repetitively.
13. He and Jada Pinkett Smith once kissed to see if they had any chemistry – but according to Jada, “It had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both.”
14. When he was a kid, his friends gave him clothes for Christmas and birthdays. They knew he was struggling with poverty.
15. Tupac spent 15 days in prison after punching “Menace II Society” director Allen Hughes in the face. He was later replaced by Lorenz Tate. Witnesses say it was more like Hughes was fighting 30 people, referring to Tupac’s entourage who was allegedly jumping him.
16. Pac was required to take an HIV test before doing love scenes with Janet Jackson in “Poetic Justice.”
17. When he died, he was engaged to actress Kidada Jones.
18. After he finished writing his legendary track “Dear Mama,” it is said that he called Jada Pinkett and told her, “I wrote this song about our mothers and I want you to hear it.”
19. Tupac got his last name from his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur.
20. While attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, he studied drama, took ballet classes, and rapped under the alias MC New York.
21. Tupac reportedly had sex with almost all of the women in his x-rated music video “How Do U Want It,” then passed out from exhaustion.
21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur