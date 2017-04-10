Take That! Actor Who Jacked Puff Daddy Role in “All Eyez On Me” Biopic Cast on Accident [VIDEO]

Follow Us on Twitter: Follow @Hot1041

Take that. Take that. Imagine walking onto a film set to support your friend, then walking away with a featured role!

Multitalented entertainer, Stefon Washington, knows all about life’s rare and random chances. He is no stranger to taking them either.

Beginning his career in entertainment, the young actor / singer spent some time with Disney before moving on. The DMV native (that’s another way to describe the D.C., Maryland & Virginia metropolitan area) sat down exclusively with Bobby Pen about to dish on how he essentially jacked the Puff Daddy role in the upcoming Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me” from another actor on accident. Stefon also talks new music with manager, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta rapper Yung Joc. Enjoy the interview below.

