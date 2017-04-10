Exclusive: K. Michelle Dishes About Her Signature Jack Daniel’s Cocktail, Empowering Women & More

K. Michelle has already solidified her role as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry — now the singer is taking her talents to the liquor business.

Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails recently announced its latest collaboration with the Tennessee native for its newest flavor, Southern Peach. We chatted with K. about partnering up with the iconic brand and becoming the first African-American to be endorsed by Jack Daniels. She revealed, “It is truly a dream come true. I’ve been in the game for a long time, but I think that to a lot of people I’m still a new face. This is something I’ve been wanting to do since I first got to Atlantic records. I just remember going to Joi, and we were talking about different brands that would fit who I was or something very authentic to me, and I said ‘Jack Daniels!’”

The Grammy nominated singer went on to describe the process of actually making a liquor, proving that she was pretty hands on with every detail of her signature drink, all the way down to the cap. She said, “I was so excited to be representing the brand, but I told them I have one requirement — they said ‘what?’ and I said I needed a gold cap.”

As for the best part about being able to make her own liquor, K. said, “I would say the team [was the best part], because you go in very nervous. A lot of people have this perception of me, and they’ve never met me, so for a company so big in tradition to really accept me and bring me in to say ‘Look, we get your vision. This is what we want to do.’ So the best was for me to align myself with such great people and such a strong brand.”

The business woman shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. K. added, “I do this to show women that you can come from something but that doesn’t have to be your end. Every time I do something that people say is impossible, I feel like I’m doing it for a lot of women from different walks of life. I feel like they get to see me and say ‘I want to be her’ and that is what pushes me.”

Jack Daniels’ “Southern Peach” will be available in the southeast region starting this month, with a national roll-out expected this summer. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee will be graced with K. Michelle’s signature drink first. You can also check it out at the singer’s new restaurant Puff & Petals in Atlanta.

Congrats, K!