RSMS Hotsheet: Six Verizon Wireless Stores Robbed in Indy

A thief armed with a brick broke into a six Verizon Wireless stores around Indianapolis over an eight hour crime spree just after midnight on Sunday. A driver on Keystone spotted a person in dark clothes throw a brick at one Verizon store. The good news is that no one got hurt during any of the break-ins. The suspect swiped a handful of display phones and ran away in just a matter of minutes. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The Verizon stores hit were at 4903 S Emerson Avenue, 5849 East 71st, 7301 N Keystone Avenue, 1950 W Kessler Blvd, 6010 W 86th and 6321 Crawfordsville Road in Speedway.

