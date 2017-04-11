Music
Home > Music

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Title, Cover Art, & Tracklist For New Album

Excited?

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

On his new song “The Heart Part 4,” Kendrick Lamar implied he might be dropping an album on April 7, but that date came and went and instead we got a preorder link to the forthcoming project and an official release date of April 14.

Now, more details about K. Dot’s latest offering have become available, as the rapper woke up early this morning and revealed the title, cover art, and the tracklisting for the project. Titled DAMN, the album boasts a total of 14 songs with only two guest appearances. We’ll hear from Rihanna on “Loyalty.” and U2 on “XXX.”

Stay tuned; DAMN is due this Thursday at midnight. See the full tracklisting below:

1. BLOOD.

2. DNA.

3. YAH.

4. ELEMENT

5. FEEL.

6. LOYALTY. FT. RIHANNA

7. PRIDE.

8. HUMBLE.

9. LUST.

10. LOVE.

11. XXX. FT. U2

12. FEAR.

13. GOD.

14. DUCKWORTH.

Feminist Twitter Drags Kendrick Lamar For Misogynistic 'Humble' Lyrics

10 photos Launch gallery

Feminist Twitter Drags Kendrick Lamar For Misogynistic 'Humble' Lyrics

Continue reading Feminist Twitter Drags Kendrick Lamar For Misogynistic ‘Humble’ Lyrics

Feminist Twitter Drags Kendrick Lamar For Misogynistic 'Humble' Lyrics

K. Dot had the internet on fire on Thursday after dropping his new track "Humble," with the epic visuals to go along with it. But some fans of the rapper were'nt too happy with his lyrics — feminist Twitter specifically. In the MikeWillMadeIt produced track, Kendrick rapped, "I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop, show me something natural like afros on Richard Pryor." That didn't sit well with some fans, who accused Dot of perpetuating misogynistic themes. Check out some of the enraged tweets below:

damn , Kendrick Lamar , new album , New Music , tracklisting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos