Kendrick Lamar Reveals Title, Cover Art, & Tracklist For New Album

On his new song “The Heart Part 4,” Kendrick Lamar implied he might be dropping an album on April 7, but that date came and went and instead we got a preorder link to the forthcoming project and an official release date of April 14.

Now, more details about K. Dot’s latest offering have become available, as the rapper woke up early this morning and revealed the title, cover art, and the tracklisting for the project. Titled DAMN, the album boasts a total of 14 songs with only two guest appearances. We’ll hear from Rihanna on “Loyalty.” and U2 on “XXX.”

Stay tuned; DAMN is due this Thursday at midnight. See the full tracklisting below:

1. BLOOD.

2. DNA.

3. YAH.

4. ELEMENT

5. FEEL.

6. LOYALTY. FT. RIHANNA

7. PRIDE.

8. HUMBLE.

9. LUST.

10. LOVE.

11. XXX. FT. U2

12. FEAR.

13. GOD.

14. DUCKWORTH.