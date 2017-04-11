‘Fast and Furious’ Rapid Fire With Remy Ma, Laura Govan, Mack Wilds and Others

The highly anticipated eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise doesn’t hit theaters until Friday, but we caught up with some of our favorite stars at the film’s premiere to play a classic game of “This or That.”

Celebs like Remy Ma, Papoose, Mack Wilds, Laura Govan and more chatted with us on The Fate of the Furious red carpet and their answers to the game may (or may not!) surprise you. For Remy Ma, we added a little twist to the questions, but the rapper was definitely a good sport.

See what the stars had to say:

Love or Money?

Remy Ma: Love, of course.

Kristofer Hivju: Love!

Papoose: Love.

Laura Govan: Money.

Mack Wilds: Umm, love.

Benny Boom: Love!

June Ambrose: Definitely, money.

Fame or Fortune?

Remy Ma: Fortune.

Laura Govan: Fortune.

Papoose: Fortune.

Kristofer Hivju: What’s fortune? Fame. Because fame gives you money.

Mack Wilds: Fortune.

Benny Boom: Fortune.

Pepsi or Coke?

Laura Govan: Neither.

Mack Wilds: Coca Cola.

Kristofer hivju: Coca Cola.

Benny Boom: Neither.

We asked Remy which classic diss record she prefers: Ether or Takeover? She smiled and gave the side-eye before answering, “Ether.”

Catch The Fate of the Furious in theaters this Friday.