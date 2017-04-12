RSMS HOTSHEET: It All Comes Down To This for The Pacers

The Pacers final game for the regular season is tonight. They are still in a battle with Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls for the two opening spots in the playoffs. For the Pacers to make the playoffs, they need one of three things to happen:

1) A win over the Hawks tonight

2) A Bulls loss to the Nets

3) A Heat loss to the Wizards.

If the Pacers win OR if all three teams lose, the Blue and Gold will get the seven seed. If the Pacers lose AND the Bulls and Heat split (one wins and one loses), then Indiana will get the eight seed. If the Pacers lose AND BOTH the Bulls and Heat win, then the Pacers season will end.

