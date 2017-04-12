RSMS HOTSHEET: Indianapolis Colts continue to explore free-agent potentials

The NFL draft emerges, but Indianapolis Colts continue to explore free-agent potentials

. The team as already signed 10 veterans over the last month. Now they’re considering another: Johnathan Hankins. The veteran nose tackle, visited the Colts Tuesday, according to ESPN. Hankins, 25, was a 2013 second-round pick of the New York Giants. It remains to be seen whether the Colts are able to add another intriguing defensive component at a practical price, or whether they’ll have to finance at a heavier level. The period of time for veteran free agents to secure hefty multi-year contracts generally has passed, but Hankins might be an exception considering his age and pedigree.

