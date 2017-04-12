Tee Grizzley Talks About His Favorite Jordan’s And Being A Bandwagoner With Ace

Tee Grizzley is currently in the middle of a national tour with 21 Savage. He took a few minutes to chop it up with Ace about sneaker culture, his favorite kicks to bring on tour and shared a childhood story about getting his first pair of Jordan’s! He also admits that he is bandwagoner when it comes to the NBA and NFL.

