RSMS HOTSHEET : New Meijer Home Delivery

For those who aren’t big fans of grocery shopping or just don’t have the time there’s good news. Meijer launches home delivery across Indy metro area. Starting today Meijer is partnering with an app called Shipt to save you time, but maybe not money. Meijer’s home delivery will cover about 1,600 square miles, including downtown Indy, Avon, Camby, Greenwood, Noblesville, Plainfield and Zionsville. A membership costs $14 per month or $99 a year. Members will get unlimited deliveries on grocery orders of $35 or more. There is no delivery fee, but there will be an up-charge on the products. Right now you won’t be able to use your Meijer mPerks on the deliveries, but Meijer officials say they hope to work around that issue soon.

