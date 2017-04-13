RSMS HOTSHEET: PACERS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS

The Pacers closed a spot in the playoffs with a win at home over the Hawks. A clutch 32 point, 11 rebound performance from Paul George, his 11th double-double of the season, led the Pacers to the 104-86 win over the Hawks. Pacers guard and Indianapolis native Jeff Teague had 19 points in the win, with center Myles Turner adding 16 points. With a five-game win streak, the victory last night set up an opening round battle with the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers will travel to Cleveland to open the best-of-seven series on Saturday tip-off set for 3 pm.

Here’s the playoff schedule:

Game 1: Pacers at Cavs, Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Pacers at Cavs, Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Cavs at Pacers, Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Cavs at Pacers, Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Pacers at Cavs, Tuesday, April 25 (if necessary, time TBD)

Game 6: Cavs at Pacers, Thursday, April 27 (if necessary, time TBD)

Game 7: Pacers at Cavs, Saturday, April 29 (if necessary, time TBD)

