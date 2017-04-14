RSMS HOTSHEET: ALDI IS HOSTING SEVERAL HIRING EVENTS

ALDI is looking to hire store associates, shift managers and manager trainees. Store associates make $11.50-$12 per hour depending on location. Shift mangers make $16.50-$17 an hour.

The events will take place at the following locations and times: ALDI:

Friday, April 14:

ALDI: 9989 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46229.

8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18TH

9505 Uptown Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256

8 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ALDI provided the following job requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

