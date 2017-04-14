RSMS HOTSHEET: ALDI IS HOSTING SEVERAL HIRING EVENTS

ALDI is looking to hire store associates, shift managers and manager trainees. Store associates make $11.50-$12 per hour depending on location. Shift mangers make $16.50-$17 an hour.
The events will take place at the following locations and times: ALDI:
Friday, April 14:
ALDI: 9989 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46229.
8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18TH
9505 Uptown Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256
8 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ALDI provided the following job requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
