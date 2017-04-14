Stream Kendrick Lamar’s New Album “DAMN.”

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kendrick Lamar sent shockwaves throughout the industry a few weeks ago when he came out of nowhere & released the 4th installment in his “Heart” series, where he hinted at a possible release date of some sorts with the closing line…“Y’all got ‘til April the 7th to get y’all shit together.” While many fans expected to receive a new album last week, especially after hearing a second single & video called “Humble,” it turns out K Dot was promoting its release date (4/14), and later revealed the artwork & title, DAMN., a few days ago. But now thankfully, April 14th has arrived and so has Kendrick’s “damn” new album.