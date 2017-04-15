Artist profile , Lil Yachty

Miles Parks McCollum’s is the future of Hip-hop… Or so he is being referenced as. The 19-year-old rapper known as Lil Yachty, has the millennials on lock. True rap fans not so much. The state of mumble rap has not captured their attention in a positive way.

Yachty is creating hits and to some that’s all that matters. If the song has a dope beat and catchy hook it’s a hit. He has a new album on the way and I’m sure it will sell out. I can’t lie his style is his own and he is killing it. The evolution of music is always changing, not long ago the music we grew up on was considered lame…

A popular radio personality said Yachty is the poster for wack rappers… What do you think?

