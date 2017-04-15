Artist profile , Kendrick Lamar

Compton Ca, native Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is still killing the game all the while staying true to who he is as an artist. Can’t do anything but respect him and his craft. With today being K-dot day what better reason to cover him.

Kendrick released his album “Damn” today and fans are going crazy. The album is nothing less than the dope piece of work people were expecting. K-dot started off as a kid writing stories and soon turned them into songs and thus Kendrick Lamar was born. Dropping his last name he released his first mix-tape in 2003, but it wasn’t till late 2009 early 2010 he started to really get a buzz and take off.

Since hitting the scene he has remained low-key while making big statements in his music and staying relevant in a mumble rap game… His new album is a must to check out!

