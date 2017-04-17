RSMS HOT SHEET: Lanes Close on I-69

Contractors for the Indiana Department of Transportation plan to temporarily close lanes on Interstate 69 during the overnight hours this week to paint the westbound 106th Street bridge at the newly constructed Exit 204 roundabout interchange in Fishers.

This work is dependent on favorable weather conditions and schedules are subject to change:

Monday, April 17 – up to three right lanes of northbound I-69 will be closed will be closed.

up to three right lanes of northbound I-69 will be closed will be closed. Tuesday, April 18 – up to three left lanes of northbound I-69 and one left lane of southbound I-69 will be closed.

up to three left lanes of northbound I-69 and one left lane of southbound I-69 will be closed. Wednesday, April 19 – up to three left lanes of southbound I-69 and one left lane of northbound I-69 will be closed.

up to three left lanes of southbound I-69 and one left lane of northbound I-69 will be closed. Thursday, April 20 – up to three right lanes of southbound I-69 will be closed.

up to three right lanes of southbound I-69 will be closed. Friday, April 21 – one left lane of northbound and southbound I-69 will be closed.

For more information about the new I-69 interchange at 106th Street, drivers can go to click here.

Also On Hot 96.3: