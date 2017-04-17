RSMS HOT SHEET: Pacers vs. Cavs 180-109

The Pacers are ready for game two tonight with the Cavaliers. We had a chance to win game one, C.J. Miles took the final shot and missed. George had the ball in his hands on the final possession, but the Cavs double-teamed him, forcing him to pass to Miles. The Cavs survived the final few minutes beating Pacers by one point, 109-108. In their past two games in Cleveland, the Pacers have proven they can compete with the world champion Cavs.

Game 2 is Monday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

