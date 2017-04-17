Lil Duval On How It Felt To Watch People Watch His Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lil Duval came through to hang out with the morning show crew! He talked about his new movie, “Grow House,” and why it’s a different kind of comedy and instant classic. He talks about doing stand-up, and preparing for his upcoming comedy special. He also talks about watching “Grow House” during the ascreening and realizing the gravity of what an accomplishment it is for him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, he explains whether or not he feels like it’s harder to drop movies nowadays. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faizon Love Explains Why He Beat Up Airport Valet Attendant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Blac Chyna Is A Real G [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]