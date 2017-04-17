Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Lil Duval On How It Felt To Watch People Watch His Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

indyhiphop Staff
Lil Duval came through to hang out with the morning show crew! He talked about his new movie, “Grow House,” and why it’s a different kind of comedy and instant classic. He talks about doing stand-up, and preparing for his upcoming comedy special. He also talks about watching “Grow House” during the ascreening and realizing the gravity of what an accomplishment it is for him.

Plus, he explains whether or not he feels like it’s harder to drop movies nowadays. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

