Artist Profile: Elhae

Atlantic Records new rapping/ singing mastermind is bringing rhyme and blues back to the game in a cool way. The North Dakota born artist resides in Atlanta and has found most of his success in the A. Going by the moniker Elhae which serves the purpose for the acronym “Every Life Has An Ending” a phrase from a verse he wrote in high school.

Elhae is taking off with the release of his new album Aura 2 and killing the game with this piece of work. Make sure you check out Aura 2! More on Elhae http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/7094350/elhae-atlantic-records-all-have-fallen

