Watch: Chris Brown’s Alleged Assault Victim Speaks Out

Chris Brown has 99 problems — and, allegedly, assaulting a photographer is one.
Bennie Vines tells TMZ that Chris jumped over a couch and attacked him at a club, leaving him with a split lip and a painful jaw. Aja Channelside club owners claim that Chris and his entourage continually asked the staff to stop taking photographs of the singer, and when Chris saw Bennie taking what was believed to be a crowd shot of the guests, all hell broke loose. Vines filed an assault and battery report with cops.
His busted lip is just one of several injuries. He’s pissed because he was basically assaulted for “doing his job.” Video footage of the incident shows Breezy throwing punches into the crowd before being moved out of the way by his bodyguard.
Cops are now investigating Brown for battery. See what Vines had to say in the video above.
